Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100826759
Seamless confectionery ribbons on an isolated background. Creative background of lollipops and sweets in cartoon style. Festive vector illustration in EPS 10 format.
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbunbusiness cardcakecandycardcartooncolorcoloredcolorfulconfectionerycookiescupcakedecordecorationdeliciousdesigndessertdonutfunnygraphichappyholidayillustrationinklollipopsmodernorangeornamentpastrypatternpiepinkseamlessseamless backgroundseamless patternsetstrawberriesstripes patternstylesweetssweets shoptexturevectorvector background
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist