Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101183822
Scott pattern is pink and grey lines on white background for textile, fabric, clothes pattern or wrapping paper or wallpaper.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundblanketcheckcheckeredclassicclothcolordecordecorationdesignfabricfashiongeometricginghamgraphichandkerchiefillustrationlinelinesmaterialpaperpatternpatternspinkplaidprintscottscottishseamlessshapeshirtssquarestripstripedstriped patternstyletabletableclothtextiletexturetiletowelvalentinevectorwallpaperwhitewrapping paper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist