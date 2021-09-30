Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084080294
Santa claus online on laptop. Chatting and talking with woman. Vector illustration.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanbannerblack hairbrown eyesbusinesscartooncelebrationcharacterchoicechristmaschristmas evechristmas treecoffee cupcommunicationcomputercoronaviruscovid-19e shoppingfairy talefatfriendlygiftgiftsgirlhelpillustrationindianinternetlaptopmanmerry christmasoldonlinepeopleplanpresentsquarantinesantasanta clausscreenshopshopping onlinesupporttechnologyvectorvintagevisitwisheswomanwriting
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist