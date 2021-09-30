Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083016482
Santa Claus is flying on a stormtrooper plane with gifts instead of bombs. Christmas and New Year winter holidays
r
By rogistok
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
airplanearmybackgroundbagbeardbombercandycardcartooncelebrationcharactercheerfulchristmasclausconfectionerycutedecemberdecorationdesignfighterfoodfungiftgreetinghappyhatholidayiconillustrationisolatedmerrymilitarynewpresentredreindeerriflessantasanta clausseasonsnowspeedsurprisesweetssymbolvectorweaponswhitewinteryear
Categories: Holidays, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist