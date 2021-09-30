Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101183627
Saint Lucia Independence Day banner. National holiday celebrated on February 22. Vector template for typography poster, greeting card, flyer, etc.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
22backgroundbannerbluecardcaribbeancelebratecelebrationcountryculturedaydecorationdesigneventfebruaryfireworksflagflyerfreedomgovernmentgreetinghappyhistoryholidayillustrationindependenceindependentislandletteringlucianationnationalpatrioticpatriotismpostcardpostersaintsignstatetemplatetraditionaltraveltypographyvectorwest indies
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist