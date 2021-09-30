Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083773028
Rug. Zig-zag floor covering. Patterned carpet for the floor. Colored vector illustration. Isolated white background. Flat style. Interior Design. Cozy mood. Illustration idea for web design.
G
By Gebbi Mur
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiqueat homeblanketbluebrownburgundycarpetcarpetingcoloringcomfortablecovercoverletcozycurvedecorationdoormatdraperyexclusivefabricfantasyfitnessflatflooringfringefurnituregeometrygymhand drawnillustrationindianindoorisolatedmanufacturematmotifornamentornateparquetpersianprayerprayingrelaxationrugseatsofttextilevectorworkyogazigzag
Categories: Miscellaneous, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist