Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2079963160
Root of the Tree logo illustrating a tree roots, branches. Excellent logo template for landscape, gardening, business or in numerous fields related to nature.
w
By walkha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagriculturebackgroundbiocarecharityconceptcoolcreativedesignearthecoecologyeducationemblemembraceenvironmentevergreenexpandgardengraphicgreengrowhappyharmonyhealthhealthyhighhumaniconillustrationisolatedleafleafslearningleaveslifelogomanifestnaturalnatureoutdoorparkplantprotecttreetropicalvectorviablevibrant
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist