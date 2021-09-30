Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084968552
rooster logo vector, can be used for restaurant logos, teams, templates
B
By Badidok
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagricultureangryarrowbirdblackbrandcartoonchickchickencockcockerelcookeastereggelementfacefarmfarmerfeatherfightgraphicheadhouseillustrationisolatedkinglabellogomarketmascotmeatpoultryproductredrestaurantroosterrooster headrooster logorusticsilhouettesportstrongteamtemplatevectorvillagewildwildlife
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist