Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100825085
Reusable grocery pink eco bag with isolated from white background. Zero Waste (Say no to plastic) and food concept. Vector illustration.
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bagbiocartooncottoncutedesigndoodledrawnecoeco bageco friendlyecologicalecologyflatfoodfriendlygo greengreengreengrocerygroceryhandhandbagiconillustrationisolatedlifestylelocalmarketnaturalno plasticorganicpackagepinkplasticpollutionprintproductrecyclereusablereuseshopshopperstoretexttextilevectorvegetablewastezerozero waste
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist