Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087691553
Red knitting seamless pattern wool knitted texture snowflake Christmas and New Year decoration, Knitting sweater design abstract ornament nordic motif vector illustration knitwear fabric
a
By art of line
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundchristmascozycraftcrochetdecemberdecorationdesignembroideryfabricfashionflat designgeometricgeometricalhandicrafthandmadeillustrationjumperknitknitted patternknitting sweaterknitwearlinemotifnew yearnordicnorwegianornamentornamentalpatternpattern sweaterpulloverredrepeatretroscandinavianseamlesssnowflakesweaterswedishtextiletexturetraditionalvectorwallpaperwinterwoolwoolenwrapping paper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist