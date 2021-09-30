Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099740684
Red high heels icon isolated on white background. Vector art. Simple art.
United States
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessorybackgroundbeautifulbeautydesigneleganceeleganteps10fashionfemalefemininefootfootweargirlglamourgraphicheelheelshighhigh heelhigh heel iconhumaniconillustrationimageisolatedladyleatherluxurymodernpairpartyredsexyshadowshapeshoeshopsignsilhouettesolestepstilettostylestylishsymbolvectorwhitewomenwomens
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist