Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082988813
Red christmas tree pattern green cannabis leaves. Triangle geometric seamless abstract background. Texture design for fabric, tile, cover, poster, wall. Vector illustration.
s
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbannercannabiscelebrationchristmaschristmas-treecoverdecemberdecordecorationdesigndotdrugfabricfashionganjageometricgreenhappyherbherbalholidayillusionillustrationleafleavesmarijuanamerrymodernnew-yearornamentpartypatternposterredretroseamlessseasontexturetiletraditionaltrianglevectorwallwallpaperweedwinterwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist