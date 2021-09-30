Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100780958
Realistic square yellow paper sticky memo notes. Notepad set for business theme
M
By MisterVister
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adhesiveannouncementattachedbackgroundblankboardbusinessclipcornerdesignelementemptyeps10graphiciconillustrationinformationisolatedlabellistmemomemorymessagenotenotepadnotepapernoticeobjectofficepadpagepaperpostrealisticrememberremindremindersetshadowsheetsquarestationerystickstickerstickysymboltextvectorwhiteyellow
Categories: Business/Finance, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist