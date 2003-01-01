Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Rabbit silhouette on white background. Year of the rabbit. Vector rabbit.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2120840909

Stock Vector ID: 2120840909

Rabbit silhouette on white background. Year of the rabbit. Vector rabbit.

Vector Formats

  • EPS

  • 3903 × 2215 pixels • 13 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Vector Contributor

Viktoria Bykova

Viktoria Bykova

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.