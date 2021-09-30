Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2081267245
Queen in solemn royal dress with a kingly crown sitting on her throne and holding symbols of royalty at an official festive ceremony in a palace, black and white vector cartoon for a coloring book
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
black and whitecartooncelebrationcelebratoryceremonialceremonyclip artcoloringcoloring bookcoloring book pagecoloring pagecomiccrowndrawingduchessemperorfairy talefairy-talefairylandfairytalegovernorholidayhumorillustrationimperialkingkingdomkinglymonarchmonarchicalmonarchypalacepalatialpotentatepresencequeenrealmregalroyalroyal powerroyaltyrulersolemnsovereignthronetoytraditiontraditionalvectorwhite
Similar images
More from this artist