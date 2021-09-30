Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095731013
Quaid Day Banner in Neon. Translation from Urdu: Quaid e Azam 25 December.
Pakistan
B
By Bisma Gul
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
25 decemberabstractanniversaryartbackgroundbannercardcartographycelebrationcelebrityconceptcountrycrescentday templatedesignelementfamousfamous identityfather of the nationflyerfoundergraphicgreengreetingheroholidayiconillustrationkarachilawyerleadershiplightmalemoonnational dayneonpakistanis daypatriotismpersonposterquaidquaid born daysignsuccesstypographyurdu calligraphyvectorvintagewhite
Similar images
More from this artist