Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088928729
Purple Colour Dot Background. Circle Happiness Frame. Yellow Round Congratulation. Confetti Pink New Texture. Carnaval Wallpaper.
V
By Vladushka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbangbirthdayblastbrightburstcarnavalcarnivalcelebratecelebrationchristmascirclecircularcolorcolourconfettidecorationdesigndotelementeventexplosionfallingfestivalfestiveflyingframefungiftgrouphappyillustrationisolatedorangepaperpartypilepinkpurpleredsidesplattersummersurprisetexturevectorwhiteyearyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist