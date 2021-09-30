Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087831809
Pretty, bright, and girly this camouflage pattern is made up of pastel colored butterflies against a clean, white background. Seamless vector patterns are great for backgrounds and surface design.
D
By Dezzi
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbeautybrightbutterfliesbutterflycamocamouflagecandy coloredcheerfulcolorcreativecutedecordecorationdecorativedelicatedesignelegantfabricfashionfeminineflyfreshnessgirlygraphicillustrationkidsnaturepastelpatternpinkprettyprintrepeatseamlessspringsummersurface designsweetteentexturedtweenvectorwallpaperwingwings
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist