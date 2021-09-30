Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080040842
Premium Classic Minimalist New Year 2022 Square Background. Set of 3 Simple Vector Flat Style. Suitable for banner, cover or poster
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractbackgroundbannerbusinesscalendarcardcelebratecelebrationclassiccleanconceptcovercreativedecemberdesigneleganteventfestivalfestiveflatgeometricgreetinghappyholidayillustrationletterlineminimalistnewnumberoutlinepartypostposterpremiumsaleseasonsetsignsimplesquaretemplatetexttypographyvectorvintagewhitewordyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist