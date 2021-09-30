Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083154611
Premium brochure, leaflet template design. Retro style, bright. Geometric bauhaus abstract pink and gray shapes print. Vector pattern on white background.
e
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractadvertisementadvertisingannualartbackgroundbannerbauhaus designblankbookbookletbrandbrandingbrochurebusinesscardcatalogcompanyconceptcorporatecovercreativedesignelementflyerfrontgeometricgraphichandbillidentityillustrationjournallayoutleafletmagazineminimalmockupmodernpagepamphletpaperpatternposterpremiumpresentationprintreportshapesymboltemplate
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist