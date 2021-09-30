Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094017935
Potted Christmas trees. Xmas firs growing in planters, decorated with festive ornaments. Sustainable eco-friendly real live fitrees with baubles. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
G
By GoodStudio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ballbaublecartoonchristmascompositionconiferconiferouscutdecordecorateddecorationdecorativeecoeco friendlyenvironmentally friendlyevergreenfarmfestivefirfirtreeflatfreshgraphicgreengrowinggrowthholidayillustrationisolatedlivelocalmodernnaturalnewyearorganicornamentplantplanterpotrealrecyclesprucesustainabletraditionaltreevectorwhitewhite backgroundwinterxmas
Similar images
More from this artist