Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089480921
Portrait of a firefighter in protective uniform and helmet. Fireman on the background of a fire truck on an isolated background. Vector illustration in cartoon style
t
By tynyuk
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americanbackgroundcarcartooncharacterdangerdepartmentemergencyengineequipmentfighterfirefirefighterfirefightingfiremanfiretruckflatgearguyhelmethelpheroiconillustrationisolatedjobladdermalemanoccupationpeopleportraitprofessionprofessionalprotectionprotectiveredrescuesafetyservicesymboltooltransporttransportationtruckuniformvectorvehicleviewwater
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
More from this artist