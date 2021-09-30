Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080784407
Polka dot magenta abstract seamless pattern on black background. Vector design for textile, backgrounds, clothes, wrapping paper, web sites and wallpaper. Fashion illustration seamless pattern.
J
By Jul Butko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbackgroundsbeautifulblack backgroundboybrightbrushbrush strokechildcirclecircle printcirclesclothescolorfulcreativecutedecordecorationdesignfashiongiftgift papergirlgirlishgraphicillustrationmagentamulticoloredpassionpatternpinkpolka dotpolka dot seamlessprintretroseamless backgroundseamless patternseamless wallpapersmiletextiletexturevectorwallpaperweb siteswomanwomenwrapping paper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist