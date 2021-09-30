Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2087461093
Plaid pattern tweed for autumn winter spring in brown, yellow, beige. Seamless pixel textured dog tooth tartan check print for dress, jacket, trousers, scarf, other modern fashion fabric design.
Z
By ZillaDigital
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2abstractautumnbackdropbackgroundbeigebrowncheckcheckeredclothclothingcoatcollectioncottondesigndiagonaldog toothdressfabricfashiongeometricgoose footgraphichounds toothjacketmodernneutralpatternpixelplaidprintscarfscottishseamlesssetskirtsmallspringtartantextiletexturetexturedthrowtrouserstweedtwillvectorwinterwoolyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist