Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089667689
Plaid pattern in black and white. Seamless textured simple dark tartan check illustration for flannel shirt, skirt, blanket, duvet cover, other modern spring summer autumn winter fashion fabric print.
Z
By ZillaDigital
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractapparelautumnbackdropbackgroundblackblanketcheckcheckeredclothclothingcottondarkdesigndressduvet coverfabricfashionflannelgarmentgeometricgraphicillustrationmodernmonochromepatternplaidponchoprintscarfscotlandscottishseamlessshirtsimpleskirtspringsummertartantextiletexturetexturedthrowvectorwhitewinterwool
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist