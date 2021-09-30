Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097008170
Pirate party elements, photo booth props set. Kids birthday party accessories: tricorn hat, beard, eye patch, mustache, saber, pipe, guns, hook. For decoration, scrapbooking, party invitation.
A
By Albaricoco
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoriesadventureattributesbandanabeardbirthdayboybuccaneercaptaincartooncelebrationcharactercollectioncorsaircostumecutedecorationdesignelementeye patchflagfungunhand drawnhathookillustrationinvitationisolatedkidsmanmarinemustachesobjectspartyphoto boothpipepiratepropssaberscrapbookingsetsignskullsymboltreasure hunttricorn hatvectorwheelwoman
Similar images
More from this artist