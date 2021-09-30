Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098732516
Pink bright background with glowing stars and lights. Frame for Text, holiday greetings, invitations. banners. in gold frame. Lots of pink bright hearts in gold frame. Vector illustration.
C
By Cathytina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbannercalligraphycardcelebratecelebrationcloudsconceptcoupledatedatingdaydecoreleganteventfebruary 14femalegiftglitteryglossygoldgoldengreetinghappyheartholidayillustrationinvitationlovepostcardposterpresentrealisticredromanceromanticshinesparklestarsurprisesweettemplatetextvalentinevectorweddingwoman
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist