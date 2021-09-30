Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089495993
A picture shows branch of Nipponica Spiraea Plant. Leaves are small, pink, flat and having hairs on it and there is bunch of flowers at its apex. It is belongs to genus Spiraea, vintage
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
