Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084646694
Phone call icon for apps and web sites
G
By Gagnar
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbusinessbuttoncallcellchatcommunicatecommunicationconceptconnectconnectioncontactcustomerdesigndevicedialelementflatgraphicgreenhotlineiconillustrationinformationinternetisolatedmessagemobilemodernnetworkoldphonepictogramreceiverservicesignsmartspeakspeakerspeechsupportsymboltalktechnologytelecommunicationtelephonevectorvoicewebwhite
Categories: Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist