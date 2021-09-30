Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2091600400
people insurance logo. Safeguard family care unity defence protection shield icon logo vector, people and children insurance emblem logotype sign, coverage and safety symbol concept, secure guard comm
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antivirusassurancebusinesscarechildchildrencommunitycompanyconceptconfidentialcoveragedesignelementemblemfamilyflatgraphicgroupguardhealthhelphumaniconillustrationinsuranceinsuredkidlogomedicalpartnershippeoplepersonpictogramprivacyprotectionresponsiblesafesafeguardsafetysecureshieldsignsocialsupportteamtemplateunityvector
Categories: Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist