Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100837277
Pastry shop signboard, poster or banner or landing page in cartoon style. Girl chef with desserts and sweets on a colored striped background. Graphic vector illustration in EPS 10 format.
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractappearancebackgroundbannerbasketbeautifulcakecandycandy sellercardcartooncharacterconceptcookiecovercreativecupcakedesigndonutfemaleflyergirlgirl sellergreetinghashtagholidayiconillustrationinternetlandingmarketingpagepastrypinkpostersalesellershopsitestrawberrystripedstylishsweet foodsymboltemplatevectorwebweb pagewomanyoung
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist