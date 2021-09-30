Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083950946
Pastry shop logo. Set of tools for making pastries, cookies and cakes. Confectionery tools and different berries and plants. Vector illustration
B
By Bass Tatiana
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoryappliancebackgroundbakingberryblenderbowlcakecherrycollectioncontourcookingcuisineculinarydesigndessertelementequipmentfoodhand-drawnhandcrafthobbyhomemadeiconillustrationingredientisolatedkitchenkitchenwarelogomixerobjectoccupationon whitepastrypreparationrestaurantscalessetshopspoonsweettoolsutensilvectorvintagewhisk
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist