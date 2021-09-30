Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088928711
Pastel blue and pink seamless plaid tablecloth gingham or fabric pattern on the white background. Vector illustration.
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbluecelticcheckcheckerboardcheckeredclassicclothcolorfuldecordecorationdesignfabricfabric patternfashionfashionableginghamgraphichipsterillustrationjacketmaterialpastelpatternpinkplaidprintretrorusticscottishseamlessshirtsquarestripesstyletableclothtartantextiletexturetiletrendyvectorvintagewallpaperwhitewrapping paper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist