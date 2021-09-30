Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088023359
Parent secretly sneaking and giving present to kids while they are playing. Christmas vibes decoration and clothing. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundboycakecardcartooncelebrationcharacterchildchildrenchristmaschristmas treeconceptcutedecemberdecorationeventfamilyfathergiftgreenhappyholidayhomehomyhouseillustrationisolatedkidkidsmanmerrynew yearparentparentspeoplepersonpetpostcardpresentredsantasontreevacationvectorwhitewindowwinteryear
Similar images
More from this artist