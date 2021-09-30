Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094785470
A pandemic of COVID-19 coronavirus over the year. A text number is arranged in step. Businessman overcomes obstacles and across the 2021 year and starts a new fight in 2022 with a red flag at the end.
k
By kora_sun
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20212022battlebeginbusinessbusinessmanchallengechangeconceptconfrontcoronaviruscorporatecovid-19crisisdecreasediseaseeconomiceconomic crisiseconomyepidemicfightfinancialglobalideamanmotivationnewnew yearnumberobstacleongoingopportunityoutbreakovercomepeoplepersonproblem solvingprofessionalsolutionstairstartstartupstrategysuccesssuccessfultopvirusvisionworldyear
Categories: Business/Finance, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist