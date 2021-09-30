Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2096568211
Painting color icon. Brush and pencil crossed, Heart sign. Romantic interpretation. Love concept. Isolated vector illustration
A
By ANTSTUDIO
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adoreaffectionamourbrushcolorconceptcouplecraft hobbycrosseddearestdesigndrawdrawingenjoyfeelingsfondgraphichappy endheartheartbeathobbyiconillustrationin loveinterpretationisolatedlinelinearlogolovelove affairlove storyloverspaintpaintingpassionpenpencilpicturerelationshipromanceromanticromantisticsignsweetheartsymbolvalentinevectorweb
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist