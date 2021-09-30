Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101183111
Orthopedics with shadow painting of athletes and bone injuries.
C
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractanatomicalanatomyarmarthritisbackgroundbluebodybonedesigndiagnosisdiseaseelbowfoothandhealthhealth carehealthyhospitalhumanillustrationinflammationinjuryjointkneeleglimbmedicalmedicineorthopedicorthopedicsosteoarthritisosteoporosispainpelvispolygonrheumatoidscanscapulascienceshoulderskeletonspinesurgerytechnologytherapytraumatologytreatmentvectorx-ray
Categories: The Arts, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist