Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2093676586
Ornate Merry Christmas greeting cards. Trendy square Winter Holidays art templates. Suitable for social media post, mobile apps, banner design and internet ads.
C
By Carrie_Ver
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbannercalligraphiccalligraphycardcelebratecelebrationchristmasclassiccongratulationcreativedecemberdecordecoratedecorationdecorativedesigneleganceelementelementsfestiveflowerfontgraphicgreetinghappyholidayillustrationinvitationletterletteringornamentpaperpartypostcardpostcardsposterscriptseasonalstyletemplatetexttrendytypetypographyvectorvintagewinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist