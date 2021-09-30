Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094297439
Original vector seamless pattern in vintage style. Rock star skull wearing sunglasses with stars. A design element on a yellow background.
R
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartconcertcoolcrazydead mandeathdesigndrawingelementemblemfashionfestivalglassesgraphicgrungehairhairstyleheavyhipsterhorrorillustrationisolatedlogometalmohawkmusicoldoriginalpartypatternposterprintpunkpunk rockpunk stylerockrock and rollrock starrockabillysignskeletonsketchskullstickerst shirt designtattoovectorvintagezombie
Categories: People, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist