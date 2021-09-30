Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094286954
Original vector illustration of Burger with cutlet, tomatoes and greens in vintage style.
R
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractamericanartbannerbeefbreadburgercheesecheeseburgerclassiccutletdesigndrawingelementemblemfast foodfoodgraphicgreensgrungehamburgericonillustrationisolatedlabellogomeatoldoriginalpatternpictureposterprintretrosaladsandwichsetsignsketchsnackstickerssymbolt shirtt shirt designtastytattootomatotraceryvectorvintage
Categories: Miscellaneous, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist