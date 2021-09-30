Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084506159
Orange square frame with an empty space for insertion, for needlework, lilac pillow for needles, drawing with one line
n
By nat sam
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulcartooncraftcushiondecorationdecorativedesigndoodledrawingembroideryemptyequipmentfabricfashionframehandmadehandworkhobbyiconisolatedknittinglilaclinemetalneedleneedlesneedleworkno peopleobjectorangepillowpinpincushionsewingsharpshopspace insertionspoolsquaresymboltailorthreadtoolvector
Categories: Objects
Similar images
More from this artist