Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102813665
Orange, grapefruit, lemon, lime summer pattern. Seamless vector with slice of citrus fruits. Juicy, sour fruits. For cocktail, print.
t
By tati.dsgn
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundcitruscolorcolorfulcutdeliciousdesigndessertdieteatexoticfabricfashionfoodfreshfruitfruitsgrapefruitgreenhealthhealthyillustrationjuicejuicylemonlimemandarinmixnatureorangeorganicpatternprintroundseamlesssliceslicedsummersweettangerinetextiletexturetropicalvectorvegetarianvitaminwallpaperwrapperyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist