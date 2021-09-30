Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100823756
Olive oil bottle and olives on branch in flat design vector illustration isolated on white background. Olive oil icon.
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingagriculturebackgroundbannerbottlebranchcartooncookingculinarycutedecorativedesigndietdrawneatingextraflatfoodfreshglassgraphicgreenhandhealthhealthyiconillustrationingredientisolatedjarjugleafliquidnaturalnatureoiloliveorganicpackagepackagingplantprintproductsunflowertreevectorvegetablevegetarianvirginyellow
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist