Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088204634
olive branch design vector illustration.
R
By Re Gara
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagricultureartbackgroundbotanicalbranchdecorationdecorativedesignelegantelementflatfloralflowerfruitgraphicgreecegreekhealthhealthyiconillustrationisolatedlabellaurelleafleaveslinelogominimalnatureobjectoiloliveorganicornamentplantshapesilhouettesummersymboltemplatetreetwigvectorvegetablevegetarianvintagewreath
Categories: Abstract, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist