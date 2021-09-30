Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094325888
No sound sign for mobile phone. Hand holding smartphone sound off. Volume off or mute mode sign for smartphone. Please silence your mobile phone, smartphone silence zone.
s
By sharestock
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appaudiobuttoncartooncellcellphonecellularconceptdeviceelectronicflatforbiddengadgethandholdhornillustrationkeeploudspeakermediamicrophonemobilemodemusicmuted background vectornonoisenoisynoseoffpeoplepersonphoneplayerrecordringerscreensignsilencesilentsmartsmartphonesoundspeakspeakerswitchtouchvectorvoicevolume
Categories: Miscellaneous, Education
Similar images
More from this artist