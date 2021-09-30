Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2091603037
NJ Hashtag. Isolated text with national ethnic ornament. Patterned Hashtag #NJ is abbreviation for the US American state New Jersey for print, clothing, t-shirt, poster, banner, flyer. Stock vector
United States
P
By PavlovaJulia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
#njbannerclothingcolorcreativeculturalculturecustomdecorationdesignelementeloquentethnicethnic designethnic patternethnicityflyergraphichashtagillustrationinscriptionisolateisolatedlettersnew jerseynjornamentpaintpicturepicturesqueposterprintsymbolst shirtt shirt designtemplatetexttypographyusavectorvibrant
Categories: Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist