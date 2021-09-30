Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098728244
New Year's design. You will find all new designs here. This is a vector design. The size of this image is 2000 px * 2000 px
A
By Ahmmed Afnan
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20223dabstractbackgroundbannerblackcalendarcardcelebratecelebrationchristmasconceptconfetticongratulationdecorationdesigneveeventfestivegiftglitterglowgoldgoldengreetinghappyhappy new yearholidayillustrationinvitationisolatedluxurymerrynewnew yearnumberpartypostersaleseasonshinysparklesymboltemplatetexttypographyvectorwhitewinteryear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist