Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090174260
New year Typography T-shirt Good for t-shirt, mugs, gifts, and other printing
D
By DESGINMASTER
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artblackcalligraphycelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas fontsclothesclothingconceptcreativedesignfashiongraphicgreetinghappyhappy new yearhappy new year 2022happy new year fontsholidayillustrationinvitationletteringlightluxuryluxury fontsmerrymessagenew yearprintquoteseasonshinysparklet shirttexttexturetypographytypography quotesvectorwhitewhite fontswinter
Similar images
More from this artist