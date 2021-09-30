Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090061346
"Never let me go" typography design with floral border for greeting card, poster, postcard or banner. Valentine's day card design.
N
By NTRdesign
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bannerbloombloomingblossomcardcard designcelebrationcutedecorationdesigndrawnelementfloralfloral borderflowerfontfungraphicgreetinghand drawnhappyheartholidayillustrationisolatedlabelletterletteringlovelove conceptmessageornamentpostcardposterprintquoteromanticsignsignagespringsymboltemplatetypetypographyvalentinevalentines dayvectorwords
Categories: Nature, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist