Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089487248
Navy plaid tartan textile vector seamless repeat pattern.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundblanketbluecasualcheckcheckeredclassicclothclothingcoatdecorationdesigndyedyedfabricfashionflannelgeometricgraphichippyindigomaterialmenswearnavyopticalpatternpixelplaidprintretroscotlandscottishseamlessshirtstripedstripestartantextiletexturetiletraditionalvectorwallpaperwatercolorweavewhitewoolwoven
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist